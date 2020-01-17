INDIANAPOLIS — Malcolm Brogdon made a tiebreaking 16-footer with 18 seconds left and T.J. Warren scored 28 points night to help the Indiana Pacers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-114.

Indiana has won four straight including two in the past three days against the Timberwolves, earning their first season sweep in the series since 2015-16.

Two-time All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns had 27 points in 28 minutes after missing the previous 15 games with a sprained left knee. Andrew Wiggins added 22 points but missed two chances in the final minute to give Minnesota the lead. Shabazz Napier also came up short on a 3-pointer with 8 seconds to go as the Timberwolves lost their fourth in a row.

But the Timberwolves sure made Indiana sweat it out.

After Napier tied the score at 88 with a long 2-pointer with 4:37 left in the third quarter, the Pacers closed the period on an 11-5 run and outscored Minnesota 8-3 early in the fourth to take a 107-96 lead with 8:12 left.

Again, Minnesota fought back, finally tying the score at 114 on two free throws from Towns with 1:48 to go. But the Wolves never scored again.

RAPTORS 140, WIZARDS 111: Marc Gasol scored a season-high 20 points and matched his career high with six 3-pointers, Norman Powell scored 28 points and Toronto won at home.

Terence Davis II matched his career best with 23 points, OG Anunoby had 18 and Serge Ibaka 15 as the Raptors recorded their highest scoring game of the season and matched the franchise record for points in a game. Toronto’s previous high this season was 133 points in a win over Cleveland on Dec. 16 at home.

Pascal Siakam scored 12 points and Kyle Lowry had 11 as the Raptors won their seventh consecutive game against the Wizards, and fifth straight at home. Toronto has won 17 of its past 20 regular season meetings with Washington.

76ERS 100, BULLS 89: Furkan Korkmaz had six 3-pointers and a career-high 24 points, and Philadelphia beat visiting Chicago.

Ben Simmons and Al Horford each scored 20 points for Philadelphia. Simmons had 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Zach LaVine led Chicago with 23 points, while Cody White had 14 and Luke Kornet added 13.

Korkmaz helped the 76ers take over in the third quarter after trailing 48-47 coming into the second half. He hit all four of his shots from deep in the quarter, allowing Philadelphia to surge ahead 81-71 at the end of the quarter. The Bulls never drew closer than eight in the fourth.

Korkmaz finished 6 of 9 from 3-point range and was 8 of 11 overall.

Early in the fourth, Korkmaz brought a big ovation from the sold-out crowd with an isolation drive and windmill dunk over Bulls forward Cristiano Felicio. Korkmaz’s previous high was 21 points at Detroit on Dec. 21.

NOTES

SCHEDULE: The NBA no longer expects the league’s board of governors to vote in April on whether to make significant changes to the league’s schedule in time for the 75th anniversary season in 2021-22.

The changes remain a real possibility. The new twist, as detailed in a memo the NBA sent to teams Friday, is that much of the feedback the league received on the ideas for change suggested that more time is necessary to implement them correctly.

In the memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, the league told its teams that it is “now working to develop a more comprehensive proposal and plan.” The board will be updated at the April meeting and more talks are expected then, but barring a major change no vote will occur.

KNICKS: Rookie RJ Barrett will miss at least a week with a sprained right ankle.

Barrett was hurt during the Knicks’ loss to Phoenix on Thursday. On Friday, he had X-rays, which were negative.

The Knicks announced afterward that Barrett will be re-evaluated in a week.

The No. 3 pick in the draft from Duke is averaging 14.1 points.

