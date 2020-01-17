HALLOWELL – Edward P. Lefebvre, 95, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family following a long illness. He was born in Westbrook on Feb. 10, 1924, a son of the late Phillippe E. and Grace (Murphy) Lefebvre.

Mr. Lefebvre attended Westbrook High School before entering the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was assigned to the USS Baltimore (CA 68) as a Signalman. He spent his Navy career in the Pacific Theatre.

Upon returning home, he resumed his job with Cumberland Power and Light prior to its purchase by Central Maine Power. He retired from CMP in 1986 after 44 years of service as a meter lab supervisor.

Mr. Lefebvre was predeceased by his wife, Jean S. (Sawyer) Lefebvre in 2012; two brothers, Arthur and Donald Lefebvre and two sisters, Dorothy Leavitt and Diane Davan.

He is survived by his son, Thomas W. Lefebvre of Hallowell, two daughters, Martha Lefebvre of Dallas, and Joan Batchelder and her husband Bill of Jackson, Wyo.; two grandchildren, Crocker Stickney and Eliza Heath and her husband Levi all of Jackson, Wyo.; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

At his request, there will be no public visiting hours or funeral service. Burial will be at a later date in the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta.

Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Edwards memory may be made to:

American Legion, Post 6

114 Second St.

Hallowell, ME 04347

