WESTBROOK – Frederick W. Gowen Sr., 95, of Westbrook, passed away at his home on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

Born in Portland, May 27, 1924, Frederick “Freddy”, was son of the late Fred and Edna (Nye) Gowen, also of Westbrook.

After graduating high school in 1942, he joined the Army and trained as an engineer in the Army Air Corps, flying in the B17 bombers with the 351st Bomb Group. On his second bombing mission, his plane was damaged forcing all to parachute out. Upon landing, he was captured and spent 13 months as a P.O.W. in the Stalag 17B Camp in Austria.

When they were liberated, he returned home, met and married Elizabeth Lawrence of Westbrook. He worked and retired from S.D. Warren Paper Mill.

He harvested his trees for lumber and built his own house where he lived until his passing. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and boating at a cottage he built on Peabody Pond.

Freddy loved his John Deere tractors and his “relaxing time” was mowing his property.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Elizabeth Gowen; a son, Frederick Gowen Jr. and daughter, Susan Brown; grandsons, Stephen Brown and Chad Gowen, granddaughter, Keara Brown; and great-grandson, Jakob Brown.

A private graveside service will be held in May.

