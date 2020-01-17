GRAY – Merrianne Louise Pepin, 61, a loved mother, wife, and Nana, passed away on Jan. 11, 2020 at Maine Medical Center. She was surrounded by love in the presence of her family and friends.

Merrianne was born on Sept. 19, 1958, the fourth child of Edwin and Avis (Edmond) Beardsley. She attended Portland schools, where she met her husband of 43 years, Steven Pepin. In 1976, Merrianne and Steve were married and together raised their two daughters, Anne Merria and Tabatha. She was a graduate of Windham High School.

Throughout her life, no matter her job title, Merrianne’s desire was always to help others, whether that was cooking meals or providing care for her patients. Merrianne was a selfless person who always put others before herself; her days were fulfilled by making others smile and every person she encountered feel special.

The most important thing in Merrianne’s life was her family. Known as Nana to her grandchildren, Merrianne, was instrumental in caring for and helping to raise them. Merrianne enjoyed preparing delicious home cooked meals for family and friends. She was known as the “cool mom” to many kids growing up, from being the loudest cheerleader on the sidelines of many sporting events to her playing match maker. She had a way to make everyone around her feel happy and loved.

Merrianne will be remembered as a generous person with a pure heart and genuine soul.

She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Steven Pepin; daughters, Anne Merria Goodwin and her husband DJ, and Tabatha Pepin; grandchildren, Cody Pepin, Jackson Goodwin and AnnaLynne Goodwin; brothers, Mark Beardsley and Matthew Beardsley; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents; and siblings, Edwin Beardsley, Grace Merrick, and recently, Francis “Butch” Beardsley.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 4 p.m. at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, ME 04062.

To express condolences or participate in Merrianne’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions can be made to:

Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital

22 Bramhall St.

Portland, ME 04102

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous