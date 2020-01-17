WELLS – Paul Walter Vachon, 77 years, of Wells, passed away Jan. 13, 2020 at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough. Paul is survived and lovingly remembered by his devoted wife of 38 years, Marcy and his loving son, David.

Paul was born June 19, 1942 in Sanford, son of Walter and Alphonsine (Beaudoin) Vachon. He graduated from Sanford High School, class of 1959. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy in the early 1960s. In 1962 he was stationed on a naval destroyer and part of the blockade keeping Russian subs from Guantanamo Bay during the Cuban Missile Crisis. During his time in the Navy, Paul went to Navy electronic engineering school. He continued to serve his country undercover with the CIA for eight years; while stationed in Iran and Australia he built and maintained surveillance equipment monitoring the USSR.

In November of 1980, he met the love of his life, Marcy Susan Spatt. They were married August 22, 1981. In 1983 he got an exciting job at UNH. Nine months later, on July 3, 1984, their only son David Paul Vachon was born.

Paul was very proud of his 24 year career at the Space Science Center at UNH working on NASA contracts for rockets and satellites. Upon retiring from UNH in 2007, as Chief Engineer he helped found Spin Analytical for the purpose of developing the next generation of analytical ultracentrifuge. He would retire from Spin in 2015 due to his declining health.

First and foremost, Paul loved his family and valued spending time with them.

Paul is dearly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Marcy; and his son, David Paul Vachon of West Newton, Mass.; his sister, Esther Vachon Mathieu and her husband Roger of Falmouth; his father-in-law, Arthur Spatt; sisters-in-law, Deb, Brooke, Janey, Celia and Sarah, brothers-in-law, Ron, David, Russell, and Mike; nieces, Hannah, Taime, Ruth, Corrine, Megan, Ariana, Molly, and Lillian, nephews, Dale, Breeze, Shanta, Max, Jack and Dylan; along with innumerable friends.

Friends may visit on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road, Wells. A funeral service and celebration of life will follow at 1 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel with Rev. Burton Howe. Friends and family will be invited to stay and gather after the funeral service and continue celebrating Paul’s life with fellowship and refreshments.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Paul’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel.

Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to:

Dementia Society of America

P.O. Box 600

Doylestown, PA 18901

