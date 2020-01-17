WINDHAM – Richard Eugene Southard Sr., 85, died on Jan. 10, 2020 in Windham. He was born on Nov. 7, 1934, in Portland, son of the late Danial N. Southard and the late Annie M. (Cobb) Southard.

He graduated from Windham High School, class of 1953. He married Anna M. Bailey on Jan. 22, 1954 and settled in a house he built in Windham.

He served in the Navy Reserves for eight years after high school. He also worked at the first national warehouse in Portland from 1954 to the time it closed in the late 1960s. He bought his father-in-law’s fire extinguisher business in the 1960s and operated it until 1969 when he and Don Rich started Richway, Inc., a truck cap manufacturing company. In the mid-1970s he bought O.P. Peterson Propeller Co. and in the 1980s he added a small engine dealership. He operated all until his retirement in 2000.

In the 1960s he helped start Windham’s little league baseball program and coached the Seals little league team for many years until his sons were too old to play. He was also at this time a leader in the Jaycees and bowled in a couples’ league with his wife for many years.

He bought his father’s farm in 1970 and built a new house in 1972. In 2004 he sold the farmland keeping two acres to build a new house. He was a skilled wood worker and built all the woodwork and cabinets in the new house. When he retired, he started turning wooden bowls to stay busy. He and Anna were also members of two different camping groups, they would go once or twice a month. In 2003 they took the camper and joined a group going to Alaska and were gone for three months that summer.

He is survived by his sons, Richard Jr., Dwight and Mary Ann, Kevin and Christine, Dan and Andrea.

His son Dale passed away in 2015; and his wife Anna passed away in 2017. He has six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 18, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee. To participate in Richards’ online tribute or express condolences please visit www.dolbyblaissegee.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are welcomed to Northern Light Hospice.

