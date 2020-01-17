RAYMOND — Town Manager Don Willard is “very pleased with both the quality and the quantity of the applicants” for the town’s new recreation director position.

The town received 15 applications and interviewed six candidates this week.

Willard and Human Resources Officer Rita Theriault plan to interview two finalists, and Willard hopes to appoint someone to the position shortly afterwards.

He said he was “really pleased” by the number of applications that the position received, saying “it seems to have created a lot of interest.”

In fact, he said the town is still receiving new applications, although the deadline to apply was Dec. 27.

“I feel very confident that we’re going to get a great person,” Willard said. “I’m super impressed with the credentials and the quality of the applicants.”

