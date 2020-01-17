The holidays have come and gone, the snow has flown, and we are now in the midst of winter. This is when many families start feeling cooped up and in search of things to keep their children active and engaged. In years past, Scarborough Community Services has held a one-day or two-day Winterfest event, where ice and snow competitions are held throughout the weekend. For several years now, the Winterfest attendance has been dwindling, whether it be due to extra cold temperatures or possibly competing weekend commitments for local families.

In hopes of reinvigorating this once-popular event, Community Services has decided to switch things up. This year it will not be a one-day event but four separate dates where families can enjoy the ice rink, activities and music while helping us celebrate the winter season! Named the Winter Celebration Series, our hope is that with four dates, families will be able to make it to at least one date. Check out all of the fun Friday nights planned this year:

Jan. 24: Bonfire Night

Join us for a night of fire and ice! We will have color-changing fire pits, a bonfire, and free hot cocoa and s’mores courtesy of Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution. The Scarborough Fire Department will also be around with a truck to explore.

Jan, 31: Winter Games

Like the traditional Winterfest event, we will be running ice competitions like Score-O, Obstacle Course, and Ice Bullseye games.

Feb. 7: Magic on Ice

Join us in welcoming a few of your favorite “snow sisters” to the ice rink! Feel free to dress up in your best princess (or prince) wares and partake in a magical craft. In case of poor weather or ice conditions, this particular event will be moved to the Wentworth Cafeteria.

Feb. 14: Flashback Friday

Get your glow on! We will celebrate the final event in the series in true 80s style. Come dressed in your retro best and snag a prize in the 80s costume contest (categories to be announced online and on Facebook).

All events will run 5:30 to 9 p.m. and will be held at the Municipal Ice Rink at 20 Municipal Drive. If poor ice or weather conditions occur, events will not be rescheduled (with the exception of the Magic on Ice night). As a reminder, the outdoor ice rink does not have a concession stand or warming hut but we will have plenty of benches around the rink for people to use to change in and out of skating or hockey gear and plenty of fire pits to warm up to. Rentals and skate sharpening are also not offered at the rink.

Thank you to Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution for once again sponsoring this winter event. We hope to see everyone there.

