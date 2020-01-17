BASKETBALL

Despite 31 points from Carsen Edwards, the Maine Red Claws had their seven-game winning streak halted Friday night by a 111-102 loss to the Long Island Nets in Uniondale, N.Y.

Tacko Fall posted a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Red Claws.

Brooklyn Nets two-way player Chris Chiozza led Long Island with 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Deng Adel scored 19 points, and Jeremiah Martin had 17.

HOCKEY

ECHL: David Vallorani scored 3:21 into overtime to give the Brampton Beast a 7-6 win over the Maine Mariners in Brampton, Ontario.

Eddie Matsushima scored twice for the Mariners, and Morgan Adams-Moisan and Terrence Wallin each had a goal and an assist. Jeff Taylor and John Furgele also scored.

Daniel Leavens recorded a hat trick for the Beast, who also got two goals from Francois Beauchemin and one from Lindsay Sparks.

GOLF

PGA: Rickie Fowler shot an 8-under 64 for a share of the second-round lead with Scottie Scheffler at The American Express in La Quinta, California.

At 15-under 129, he had the lowest 36-hole score of his PGA Tour career.

Scheffler also opened with rounds of 65 and 64.

Andrew Landry was a stroke out of the lead after a 64.

Tony Finau, the top-ranked player in the field at No. 15 in the world, made a big move with a 62. He was two strokes back.

LPGA: Canada’s Brooke Henderson parlayed four birdies and a late eagle into a share of the lead at the LPGA’s season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Henderson had a 5-under 66 to join Inbee Park of South Korea at 9-under 133.

TENNIS

ADELAIDE INTERNATIONAL: World No. 1 Ash Barty came from a set down to beat American Danielle Collins 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (5) in the semifinals in Australia.

Barty will meet world No. 24 Dayana Yastremska in Saturday’s final after the 19-year-old Ukrainian beat Aryna Sabalenka, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

ASB CLASSIC: Unseeded Ugo Humbert will play fifth-seeded Benoit Paire in an all-French final in Auckland, New Zealand.

Humbert beat No. 4 seed and two-time champion John Isner 7-6 (5), 6-4 to reach his first career final.

Paire defeated sixth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 6-4, 6-7 (0), 6-2.

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: The Boston Red Sox acquired left-hander Matt Hall from Detroit for catcher Jhon Nunez, who played for the Portland Sea Dogs last season.

Hall, 26, made 16 relief appearances for the Tigers last season and five the year before, posting an 0-1 record with a 9.48 ERA. A sixth-round draft pick in 2015, he is 33-15 with a 2.97 ERA in 122 appearances in the minors.

Nunez, 25, batted .280 with five home runs and 21 RBI in 64 games for Sea Dogs.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Christian Pulisic’s adductor injury appears likely to keep him out of Chelsea’s lineup until mid-February.

The 21-year-old American attacker has not played since a 1-1 draw at Brighton on New Year’s Day.

Chelsea plays at Leicester on Feb. 1, and its next league game after that is not until Feb. 17 when it hosts Manchester United.

Manager Frank Lampard said the break “might fall at a nice time and give us a bit more to play with.”

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC: Strawweight contender Claudia Gadelha’s bout with Alexa Grasso on the pay-per-view portion of the UFC 246 card Saturday in Las Vegas was canceled after Grasso badly missed weight.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission made the decision Friday morning after Grasso weighed in at 121 1/2 pounds, missing the strawweight allowance by 5 1/2 pounds.

