A truck crashed into the front of a business on Brighton Avenue in Portland on Friday.

The pickup crashed through the front wall and windows of the Hanger Clinic building at 959 Brighton Ave. While there were no serious injuries, a pedestrian suffered minor scrapes and bruises from flying debris, police said. The driver of the truck, who was not identified Friday night, declined medical treatment at the scene.

The truck was at the scene Friday night because code enforcement inspectors had to assess the structural integrity of the building, a Portland police supervisor said.

No other information was available on the incident Friday night.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous