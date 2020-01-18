A 32-year-old Arundel man caught with 15 pounds of marijuana, $23,000 in cash and a car full of marijuana products in New Hampshire last week was charged with drug dealing on Friday, authorities said.

Joshua Poissant was caught in Dover, New Hampshire, on Jan. 10 after he allegedly jumped out of his car and tried to run from local police investigating a tip about a possible drug deal. Dover police said Poissant tried to persuade a neighbor to let him into the person’s house. He was arrested at that time on a charge of criminal trespass.

Police said they impounded his Honda Civic, got a search warrant and inside found 15 pounds of marijuana, 92 marijuana vape cartridges, wax, hard candies and chocolates believed to be infused with THC and more than $23,000 in cash.

Poissant surrendered to police Friday in connection with a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute. He was released and is scheduled to be arraigned in Strafford Superior Court on Jan. 30.

Poissant has been arrested for a drug offense before. In 2015, he was charged with aggravated cultivation of marijuana after an Old Orchard Beach attic fire led local police to discover an illegal 102-plant grow operation.

