CANAAN — A crash on Main Street involving a pulp truck and a pickup truck left one man dead and two others injured Saturday morning.

Somerset County Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell said in a press release that Adam Durant, 33, of Levant was driving a black 2009 GMC pickup truck heading west on Route 2 when his vehicle crossed the center of the roadway and struck a Volvo pulp truck that was heading east, operated by Linwood Walker, 53, of Etna.

Durant was killed. The passenger in Durant’s pickup, Robert Hall, 39, of Bangor, and Walker received minor injuries and were transported to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan.

The pulp truck is owned by Shibles Trucking of St. Albans. Mitchell said all passengers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Though the crash still remains under investigation, Mitchell said that Durant was likely fatigued at the time of the crash.

The crash is being reconstructed by Deputy Brian Crater and forensically mapped by Cpl. Joseph Jackson of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

Somerset County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit, Canaan Fire and Rescue, Pittsfield and Hartland fire departments, and Redington-Fairview General Hospital EMS of Skowhegan.

Route 2 was reopened early Saturday afternoon.

