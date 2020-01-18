MONTPELIER, Vt. — Heavy snow and tough traveling is being forecast during a winter storm set to hit Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine Saturday, the National Weather Service says.
Here is the snowfall forecast for Saturday night into Sunday. Precipitation comes to an end Sunday morning for most areas with snow showers continuing in the mountains Sunday Afternoon. pic.twitter.com/R9IPWIv2qc
— NWS Gray (@NWSGray) January 17, 2020
The forecast calls for the snow to move into the region Saturday and last into Sunday.
Up to 8 inches of snow is forecast for much of the region with higher amounts possible in mountainous areas. Vermont’s two southern counties could see up to 15 inches of snow.
The heaviest snowfall is forecast for Saturday evening. Meteorologists say motorists should plan on slippery roads.
