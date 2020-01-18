I am a boater and enjoy visiting spots where we can tie up and walk ashore for shopping, lunch and dinner.

Portland is inaccessible for short-term tie-ups. Marinas are full of long-term slips; public landings are limited and difficult to access.

A well-run public access to the Old Port could be financed with a users’ fee. A mix of slips and moorings off the proposed Portland Landing waterfront park could generate substantial foot traffic to Old Port businesses and restaurants.

Perhaps those businesses would be willing to refund a portion of docking fees in return for patronage from boatloads of customers from a robust Portland Landing.

David Gooch

Falmouth

