I was pleased with the article published in the Jan. 12 edition of this paper on Susan Collins’ voting record on judicial nominees: “Collins’ record consistent on judicial confirmations” (Page A1).

It showed she is beholden to no one and votes on federal judges just as she does on all issues brought to the Senate as the most bipartisan senator in Washington (according to a Quorum analysis). After all, isn’t that what we want in our legislators – the ability to vote for what is right and not just along party lines?

Speaking of consistency, will this paper also scrutinize the voting record of Angus King when he next runs for re-election? Stay tuned.

Steven Edmondson

Topsham

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: