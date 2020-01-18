SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Boston Red Sox have a list of characteristics they want in their next manager, but they haven’t yet landed on a name.

Their fans have one in mind.

Days after the Red Sox fired manager Alex Cora for his involvement in the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal, supporters pleaded for Boston’s front office to hire former catcher and team captain Jason Varitek at a town hall event during the team’s annual Winter Weekend fan fest.

Members of the team’s leadership group were hit with “Hire ‘Tek!” chants throughout the night, and Principal Owner John Henry was interrupted several times by fans voicing their support. Henry paused and nodded in acknowledgment, and new chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom used the opportunity to appease the crowd.

“I think if you poll the audience, they would just get this done right now,” Bloom said to big applause.

The 47-year-old Varitek, who was not in attendance, spent 15 seasons with the Red Sox from 1997 to 2011 and was part of two World Series title teams. He is currently a special assistant to the general manager.

“We’re in unusual circumstances. You’re not usually looking for a manager in the middle of January,” General Manager Brian O’Halloran told the crowd. “We take all kinds of recommendations. And if you have any – I’ve heard a few already.”

Cora was dismissed Tuesday in a decision the team said was mutual. Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred identified Cora as “an active participant” in the Astros’ sign-stealing scheme while serving as Houston’s bench coach in 2017.

MLB is also investigating Cora for alleged cheating during Boston’s 2018 championship season, and Cora and Boston could still be punished. Henry said in a press conference Wednesday that Cora was let go solely for his actions with Houston.

Others on Cora staff said they would welcome the chance to manage the team.

“If you want to manage in the big leagues, this is the team that you want to do it, the Boston Red Sox,” said third-base coach Carlos Febles. “Not just because of the talent we have, but the organization and the fan base. You put all the perspective together, this is the perfect scenario for any manager to come in. Because this is a real special organization. An organization that they’re willing to win every year. Year in and year out.”

Febles, 43, has plenty of experience managing Red Sox prospects in the minors. He served as manager of the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs for two seasons in 2016-17. He managed high Class A Salem in 2014-15, low-A Greenville in 2012-13 and short season Lowell in 2011.

Bench coach Ron Roenicke is another potential candidate.

“Coaching is a fun job. Managing is challenging,” he said. “I enjoy (managing). I love the challenge of it. I wasn’t really thinking about it too much. But my phone was lit up every day from my friends or whoever saying this was a possibility.”

Roenicke has big-league managerial experience. He managed the Brewers from 2011 until being fired in May 2015. The 63-year-old went 342-331 (.508 winning percentage). He led the Brewers to 96-win regular season and an appearance in the NLCS in 2011. But the Brewers never finished above third in his final four years there.

Roenicke denied any involvement in the Red Sox potentially stealing signs electronically in 2018.

Asked about being collateral damage because of being on the 2018 staff, Roenicke replied, “It would be concerning if something happened that I knew I wasn’t a part of and I was brought in, too, as part of that. Because I know what I do. And I always try to do things the right way.”

Fans also peppered retired Red Sox legends David Ortiz and Pedro Martinez with questions about the managerial vacancy during a separate panel.

Ortiz was asked if he would accept a managerial or front office job with the team but said that he wasn’t at a good point in his life to do so.

The 44-year-old former designated hitter is still recovering after being shot last June in what authorities called a case of mistaken identity in his native Dominican Republic.

“One day I will be (ready),” Ortiz said.

Martinez said that whoever the Red Sox settle on will be the right choice.

“I guarantee you whoever comes over to manage this great team that we have, it’s probably gonna be the closest to the perfect person that we could ever get,” Martinez said.

Don Clark, a 53-year-old fan from Guilford, Connecticut, attended the town hall and said he likes the idea of Varitek as skipper but doesn’t think the timing is right.

“I think he’d be very good. I don’t know if he’s at the point where he wants to do it, and I don’t think he’d take it if they offered it to him,” Clark said. “I don’t think he’s ready.”

Karen Vitek, 63 of Tamworth, New Hampshire, hopes the Red Sox won’t veer far from their recent criteria for hiring a manager.

“Well, they have to have someone (with) the same qualities that made Cora so successful,” Vitek said. “I’m hoping they do a comprehensive search, but in an expeditious way so that we can start spring training with a good manager.”

