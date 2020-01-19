A free business-planning course will take place between March and June at the University of Maine at Augusta, Brunswick Center at Brunswick Landing.

Venturing Forth is a 12-week intensive business planning course. The following topics are covered include the customer, competition, marketing, record keeping, taxes, financing and legal considerations. At the end of the class, students should have a completed business plan. There are also three follow-up sessions.

There is no fee for this course. Class size is limited to 15. An application, attendance at the orientation session and an interview are required.

The application deadline is March 9. Classes starts March 19. For more information, contact Jenn Dobransky at [email protected] or 386-1664.