Re: “Scofflaws owe $824,000 in unpaid turnpike tolls” (Jan. 5, Page A1):
If the turnpike wants to be sure of collecting tolls, then stop the E-ZPass and go back to making all people stop and pay their tolls in cash.
Problem solved until cars and trucks are backed up for several miles, then people will get the message, “Either you pay or you wait,” and then you still pay.
Kenneth Brann
Windham
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Food
A bittersweet birthday break-up with sugar
-
Food
To get past ‘Quitters’ Day,’ check in with your food and drink resolutions
-
Food
Here’s the recipe for keeping your goals
-
Maine Gardener
Maine Gardener: For healthy, robust trees and shrubs later, plant small
-
Vegan Kitchen
Vegan Kitchen: Portland’s vegan restaurant scene is red-hot
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.