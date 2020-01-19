Re: “Scofflaws owe $824,000 in unpaid turnpike tolls” (Jan. 5, Page A1):

If the turnpike wants to be sure of collecting tolls, then stop the E-ZPass and go back to making all people stop and pay their tolls in cash.

Problem solved until cars and trucks are backed up for several miles, then people will get the message, “Either you pay or you wait,” and then you still pay.

Kenneth Brann

Windham

