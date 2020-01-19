SAN ANTONIO — LaMarcus Aldridge had 21 points, DeMar DeRozan added 20 and the San Antonio Spurs held off the Miami Heat 107-102 Sunday.

Miami’s Duncan Robinson missed a 3-pointer with 10.2 seconds left and the Heat trailing 105-102. Miami fouled Marco Belinelli, who made both free throws to cap the scoring.

Bam Adebayo had 21 points, 16 rebounds and six assists for Miami. Goran Dragic added 19 points and Kendrick Nunn had 18.

The Spurs rebounded – barely – after blowing a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter against Atlanta in a 121-120 defeat Friday.

Robinson made his first four 3-pointers as the Heat built an 11-point lead. He finished 4 for 10 from deep.

Mills rallied the Spurs with 14 points bridging the first and second quarters, including 3-for-5 shooting on 3-pointers. He finished with 18 points on 4-for-10 shooting on 3s.

Mills fueled a late run by diving out of bounds and throwing the ball off Meyers Leonard to salvage an offensive possession. Aldridge then drained a hook shot to pull the Spurs within 98-97 with 4:39 remaining.

Derrick White used a backhanded stab to deflect and steal an attempted entry pass at the top of the key by Adebayo. That led to a three-point play by Aldridge for a 102-98 lead with 3:20 remaining.

NOTES

TRADE: The Sacramento Kings executed the first in what could be a series of moves leading up to next month’s NBA trade deadline, striking a five-player deal with the Portland Trail Blazers.

A league source told The Sacramento Bee that the Kings traded Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan to the Trail Blazers in exchange for Kent Bazemore and Anthony Tolliver. The Kings will also receive second-round picks from Portland in 2024 and 2025, the source said. The deal cannot be finalized until Tuesday because Gabriel still has a signing restriction that prevents him from being traded until then.

With Bazemore and Tolliver held out of the lineup Saturday night, Portland had just eight players available for a 119-106 loss to Oklahoma City.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »