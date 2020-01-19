NEW YORK — Oliver Bjorkstrand scored his second goal of the game with 26.5 seconds left to lift Columbus Blue Jackets over the New York Rangers 2-1 Sunday night for their fifth straight win.

Bjorkstrand was playing for the first time after 13 games with an oblique injury. He tied it 6:08 into the third period, then put the winner past goalie Igor Shesterkin for his 14th goal of the season.

Columbus rookie Matiss Kivlenieks made his first NHL start and stopped 31 shots. The surging Blue Jackets are 15-2-4 since Dec. 9. They are also 8-1-3 in their last 12 road games.

Rangers defenseman Brady Skjei opened the scoring at 18:28 of the first period, 8 seconds after his high-sticking penalty expired. A long pass from fellow defenseman Jacob Trouba went past Skjei’s outstretched stick, but he managed to scoop up the ricochet off the boards and beat Kivlenieks for his seventh goal. Trouba had the only assist.

The 23-year-old Kivlenieks, from Riga, Latvia, was making his debut after fellow Latvian goalie Elvis Merzlikins blanked the New Jersey Devils 5-0 in Columbus on Saturday.

HURRICANES 2, ISLANDERS 1: Justin Williams returned to the lineup and scored in the shootout to lift Carolina over visiting New York.

James Reimer stopped six shots in the shootout for Carolina, the last against Anders Lee to lock up the win. Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen also scored in the shootout for the Hurricanes. Svechnikov had a goal in the first period.

The Hurricanes ended a three-game skid thanks to Williams, the 38-year-old who took an extended break after leading Carolina to last year’s Eastern Conference final. He scored in the eighth round of the shootout.

Lee scored in regulation, and Mathew Barzal and Anthony Beauvillier connected in the shootout for New York, but the Islanders lost their third straight.

Reimer made 26 saves. Thomas Greiss turned away 31 shots for New York.

BLACKHAWKS 5, JETS 2: Patrick Kane reached 1,000 career points when he picked up an assist on Brandon Saad’s third-period goal, and host Chicago won its season-high fifth straight.

Kane became the 90th player in NHL history to reach the milestone with 5:46 left. The All-Star winger passed from behind the net to Ryan Carpenter in the right circle. Carpenter then fed a wide-open Saad at the left side of the net for an easy tap-in before goalie Connor Hellebuyck could slide across the crease.

The 31-year-old Kane got an extended ovation from the crowd of 21,487 and was mobbed by teammates after extending his point streak to 10 games. Saad made sure to pick up the puck before joining the celebration.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »