BRUNSWICK — Bowdoin College first-year Ursula Sze has been named the NESCAC Women’s Squash Performer of the Week.

Sze clinched Bowdoin’s 5-4 victory over Dickinson with an 11-8 win in the fifth game over Jocelyn Feliciano at the No. 3 position (11-9, 11-5, 7-11, 10-12, 11-8) on Wednesday. With the game tied 8-8, she was able to win the final three points to lift the 27th-ranked Polar Bears to the upset victory over the 20th-ranked Red Devils.

Sze is enjoying a fantastic debut season for the Polar Bears, boasting an 8-2 overall record heading into Monday’s match at Amherst.

Swimming

BRUNSWICK — The Bowdoin swimming and diving teams enjoyed a competitive non-scoring Senior Meet against visiting University of Maine on Saturday afternoon.

Men’s meet — Justin Yang was undefeated on the weekend in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke, taking first for the second consecutive day in both events. Teammate Ted Mebust placed third in the 100 backstroke.

In the 200 free, Coleman Komishane earned first while Cameron Chertavian placed third.

Jackson Scott and Andrew Macdonald went 1-2 in the 100 fly.

Macdonald and Komishane went 2-3 in the 200 back, while Julian Abaldo and Michael O’Neal did the same in the 50 breaststroke.

Atticus Kangas turned in a second place time in the 200 breaststroke, as did Leighton Mayers in the 100 IM.

Multiple Polar Bears earned third place finishes. Abaldo placed in the 200 fly, while Daniel Calder did the same in the 50 free.

Henry Isaacson placed second in both diving events, coming in close behind former teammate Mitch Ryan ‘19.

Women’s meet — The women turned in seven first-place performances against UMaine. Mary Laurita led the way with a pair of victories in the 50 backstroke and 100 IM. Laurita was also second in the 200 IM, with Kate Fosburgh coming in third.

Marshall Lowery also secured a pair of first place finishes in the 100 backstroke and 100 fly. Cassandra Maroney was runner-up in the fly. Lowery also placed second in the 100 free, followed by teammate Fosburgh.

Anna Roberts touched first in the 200 free and recorded a second place result in the 50 breaststroke.

Francesca Garces won the 200 backstroke for her first individual top finish of the weekend.

Ellie Wargo turned in the top 50 butterfly time, with Ayana Opong-Nyantekyi finishing third.

Nadia Eguchi and Erin Moody both had top three finishes in the 100 breaststroke and 50 free respectively.

Thea Kelsey won the 3-meter diving event and made the regional cut score.

On Friday, both teams made a splash in their return to action against Bates.

The women edged Bates by a 173-125 margin, winning 13 of 16 events. The men narrowly missed topping Bates, falling 152-142, but won 11 of 16 total events.

Women’s meet — The 200 medley relay team of Francesca Garces, Anna Roberts, Mary Laurita, and Cassandra Maroney unleashed an explosive time in the meet’s opening event to set the tone for the Polar Bears (1:47.06).

Lowery won both the 100 and 200 backstrokes. Jess Gearan picked up a third place finish in the 200.

Kate Fosburgh also turned in a pair of first place finishes, touching first in both the 200 fly and free. Julianna Kiley scored a third place finish in the 200 fly.

Roberts turned in strong individual performances in both the 100 breaststroke (second place), and 200 breaststroke (first place.) The first-year was runner-up to teammate Eguchi in the 200 IM.

In addition to her top finish in the 200 IM, Eguchi also won the 1000 free and took second in 500 free. Kate Moynihan joined Eguchi with a top-three finish in the 1000 and Carly Dickson did the same in the 500.

Kelsey took first in both diving events, sweeping the boards, scoring 229.05 on the 1-meter and 248.85 on the 3-meter.

Bowdoin’s 200 free relay team of Laurita, Lowery, Fosburgh, and Maroney were runners-up in the closing race.

Men’s meet — Komishane and Yang were both undefeated on the evening in their individual events. Komishane won the 1000 and 500 free. Yang secured first in both the 100 and 200 free, as well as the 200 IM. Teammate Mebust took second in the 100 and Mayers was second in the 200 free.

Mebust had a first place finish in the 50 free and a runner-up performance in the 100 free.

Calder and Jacob Baltaytis both earned top finishes in the 200 fly and 100 fly respectively.

Isaacson swept the boards with a score of 258.37 on the 1-meter and 267.15 on the 3-meter.

The Polar Bears closed out the evening with a first place time of 1:25.95 in the 200 free relay, swam by Mebust, Julian Abaldo, Ethan O’Connor, and Scott.

The Polar Bears swim at Weslyan on January 25 at 1:00 p.m.

Skiing

CRAFTSBURY, Vt. — The Bowdoin Nordic team put together a strong showing in its first carnival of the season hosted by Harvard over the weekend.

The Polar Bears earned a combined 351 points, earning a fourth place finish behind UVM, Middlebury, and Dartmouth.

The skiers kicked off the season on Friday with 5/10k skate individual start races. Below zero temperatures overnight resulted in good snow conditions combined with strong sun.

On the men’s side, Elliot Ketchel started his season with an 11th place finish, closely followed by teammate Christian Gostout in 16th. Cirque Gammelin and Peter Moore both finished in the top 40.

Renae Anderson paced the women, turning in a 14th place time. Lily Johnston and Gabrielle Vandendries turned in identical times to tie for 25th. Greta Bolinger made her collegiate debut, finishing 35th.

Saturday’s classic mass start provided frigid temperatures and slightly inconsistent snow conditions as a fresh layer of natural snow blanketed the previous base of manmade surface.

Ketchel was the fifth collegiate skier across the line in the 5k classic, with Gostout continuing his strong opening weekend with an 11th place result. Gammelin netted points for the Polar Bears in 21st.

Vandendries was the top finisher for Bowdoin on the women’s side, finishing 5th overall. Anderson cracked the top-ten and Johnston was 26th.

The Polar Bears are at the UVM Carnival next weekend, beginning on Friday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: