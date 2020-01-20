WASHINGTON, D.C.

The United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) announced that Elena Ray Clothier of Lewiston and Michael Paul Delorge of Biddeford have been selected to join Maine Senators Susan M. Collins and Angus S. King in representing Maine at the 58th annual USSYP Washington Week, set for March 7-14 at the nation’s capital.

Clothier and Delorge were selected from among the state’s top student leaders to be part of the 104 national student delegation.

Created by Senate Resolution 324 in 1962 and sponsored by the Senate, the program is fully funded by The Hearst Foundations and is designed to inform participants about the interrelationships of the three branches of government, learn the caliber and responsibilities of federally elected and appointed officials and emphasize the vital importance of democratic decision making not only for America but for people around the world.

Each year this extremely competitive merit-based program brings together the top two students from each state, the District of Columbia and the Department of Defense Education Activity for an intensive week-long study of the federal government and the people who lead it. The overall mission of the program is to help instill within each class of USSYP student delegates a better understanding of the American political process and a lifelong commitment to public service.

In addition to the program week, The Hearst Foundations provides each student with a $10,000 undergraduate college scholarship with encouragement to continue coursework in government, history and public affairs. Transportation and all expenses for Washington Week are also provided by The Hearst Foundations.

Clothier, a junior at Biddeford High School, serves on the Principal’s Advisory, is a member of the state champion Lewiston Mock Trial tea, the lacrosse team and the Blue Notes vocal group. She has been selected to participate in programming from the Androscoggin Valley Education Collaborative. She volunteers with SEARCH (Seek Elderly Alone, Renew Courage and Hope) and visits with members of her community. She plans to pursue a degree in political science and journalism.

Delorge, a senior at the Maine School of Science and Mathematics, serves as a member of his school’s Student Senate. He also chairs the Senate’s Academic Committee, is the president of the school’s robotics club, and an active member of his astronomy club. He is an award-winning jazz saxophonist and avid cross country runner. Delorge is an Eagle Scout and a participant in the state YMCA Youth in Government program. He plans to major in biomedical engineering with a minor in political science.

Chosen as alternates to the 2020 program are Lance Dinino of Kennebunk High School and Kristen Caldwell of Scarborough High School.

Delegates and alternates are selected by the state departments of education nationwide and the District of Columbia and Department of Defense Education Activity, after nomination by teachers and principals. The chief state school officer for each jurisdiction confirms the final selection. This year’s Maine delegates and alternates were designated by Pender Makin, Commissioner of Education.

While in Washington the student delegates attend meetings and briefings with senators, members of the House of Representatives, Congressional staff, the president, a justice of the Supreme Court, leaders of cabinet agencies, an ambassador to the United States and senior members of the national media.

Mainers raise awareness and funds for childhood cancer research

NAPLES/WATERVILLE

For many, a burpee is a full-body exercise move that is part of a challenging fitness workout. But to college students Melody Millett of Naples and Ethan Cayer of Waterville the burpee became symbolic of a way to engage the entire student body at Nichols College in a move to raise awareness and funding for childhood cancer research.

Millett and Cayer, who are attending Nichols College at Dudley, Massachusetts, recently joined fellow student Thomas Budzinski, of Gardner, Massachusetts, to raise $1,000 to donate to childhood cancer research on behalf of Quinn Waters, a 3-year-old Weymouth, Massachusetts, boy who is battling cancer.

Quinn, aka “The Mighty Quinn,” was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a cancerous brain stem tumor, in February 2019. He has since undergone several forms of treatment, including surgery, chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant last June. Quinn’s story spread through The Mighty Quinn Facebook page and local media. It caught the attention of many, including the Dropkick Murphys, the New England Patriots’ cheerleaders, Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle and several fire and police departments, who all took the time to visit Quinn, who was housebound due to a compromised immune system.

Quinn’s story also caught the attention of Millett, Cayer and Budzinski who raised the money by challenging sports teams across their college campus to a “1,000 Burpees for $1,000 Challenge,” inspired as part of a Sport Management and Fan Engagement course taught on campus.

Student-athletes took up the challenge, completing 2,192 total burpees in five minutes, more than doubling the original goal. Millett, Cayer and Budzinski later visited Quinn along with other students and the Nichols College mascot “Thunder.” They donated the $1,000 raised to the Jimmy Fund.

“The whole semester it was hard to get a lot done,” Millett said. “But as soon as we visited (Quinn), it was all worth it and seeing him happy was a great experience.”

Quinn’s mother, Tara Waters, said she appreciated all the effort the students put in for her son and the challenge.

“To be going through academics and a social life and to make time for a kid like Quinn is really unbelievable,” said Waters, who said their efforts also have resulted in raising awareness of the need for blood and platelet donors.

“Since Quinn’s diagnosis, we learned about the desperate need for blood and platelet donations,” said Waters. “We lost count of how many transfusions he had. It’s literally what keeps these small kids going.”

WELLS

Wells High School seniors Francesca Ramsdell and Logan Bedell each have received a Western Maine Conference’s (WMC) Citizenship Award, recognizing their example of character and leadership contributions that enrich the school’s educational, athletic and social environments as well as for their community volunteerism.

Ramsdell has served as vice-president of the Student Council and Interact Club as well as president and vice-president of her class. She is a member of the National Honor Society, captain of the lacrosse team and has played an important role in the girls’ basketball team’s “Shootin’ for a Cure” fundraising program.

In her sophomore and junior year, Ramsdell received the WHS All-Star award in basketball. She also volunteers at a community food pantry and recreation department.

Bedell is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, Interact Club, Philosophy Club and Environmental Club. She also is a three-season athlete playing for the volleyball, basketball and softball teams. She has been dedicated to raising funds for “Shootin’ for a Cure” and volunteers with Wells Elementary School’s PTSA and the Wells Congregational Church’s “Soups On” program.

Ramsdell and Bedell will join other WMC Citizen Award recipients at the organization’s annual Citizenship Awards Banquet, honoring their efforts, on March 5 at the Italian Heritage Center in Portland.

KENNEBUNK

A $25,000 donation from Kennebunk Savings is helping Kennebunk Elementary move closer to breaking ground on its ambitious, inclusive playground project on the school campus that will support students, youth and families of all abilities from the community.

The new playground will replace the school’s 16-year-old rusting structure, that was pieced together using parts from other schools. Plans for the new playground include extensive ramps, interconnected bridges and a turnaround platform to improve accessibility for wheelchair-bound students and adults who have difficulty climbing but want to play with their children.

Kennebunk Elementary PTA member and committee volunteer Anush Hansen said the donation marks the biggest donation to the project to date and will help build momentum to complete the playground by this summer.

STANDISH

Edna Libby Elementary students are participating in the month-long WinterKids Winter Games fitness program during January.

The four-week program features various outdoor physical activities and nutrition challenges designed to help them stay active during winter months and learn healthy habits.

WinterKids selected two schools from each of Maine’s 16 counties to participate this year for a total of 7,200 students and 750 teachers. Schools compete for weekly points based on the total percentage of the student body that participates.

Edna Libby Elementary School is one of two Cumberland County schools to be selected. Schools each receive a tool kit full of resources and incentives to help students earn points, including the award-winning WinterKids Guide to Outdoor Active Learning – an easy to use resource to help kids move, learn and explore outdoors while meeting education standards.

Each school is encouraged to involve volunteers, parents, healthy eating and active living organizations in their community, and hold a winter carnival to close out the month’s events.

This year’s WinterKids Winter Games theme is STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math).

Schools participating in the WinterKids Winter Games accrue points for cash prize awards: $5,000, $3,000 and $1,500 with honorable mentions and prizes for all participating schools.

For more information visit www.winterkids.org.

PORTLAND

Spectrum has donated $2,500 to Greater Portland Family Promise (GPFP) as part of the company’s philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants. The funding will support GPFP’s Transportation Program that helps families to travel from host sites to school, a day center and appointments vital in helping them transition successfully to permanent and stable housing.

“We are so grateful for the support from Spectrum which will help the families in our program who are experiencing homelessness to have reliable daily transportation to and from our day and evening shelter sites,” said Courtney Tabor, Program Director, Greater Portland Family Promise. “Transportation is a key component of our program and the support from Spectrum helps ensure that families have access to the shelter and support services they need while they work to secure sustainable living situations. We are thankful to have Spectrum as partners in this important work to support families in our community.”

In its inaugural year, Spectrum Employee Community Grants provides funding to local nonprofits throughout the company’s 41-state service area. Recipients deliver critical social services, helping underserved residents meet basic needs, including food, shelter, clothing, job training and neighborhood safety. Each awardee is nominated by one of the company’s 98,000 U.S. employees who has volunteered with the organization for at least one year.

TOPSHAM

Mt. Ararat High School announced Lily Collier is the winner of its recently held 10th annual Poetry Out Loud Competition. Peers Olivia Cox and Luke Curnin placed second and third.

MTA English Teacher Emily Vail organized the local leg of the contest that featured each participant reciting two poems during the evening. The contest included guest judges from the community and musical interludes on piano by Mt. Ararat student Will Richardson, Jr.

Collier will go on to compete with students from other schools in the Southern Maine regional finals on Feb. 10 at Westbrook. Winners of this competition will move on to the Maine finals in Waterville on March 2, and advance to the national finals April 28-29 in Washington, D.C.

For more details, go to poetryoutloud.org/about-poetry-out-loud.

SCARBOROUGH

Kindergarten registration packets and online scheduling for registration appointments are now available online for parents who wish to enroll their children in the Scarborough School system for the 2020-2021 school year. Children, who are age 5 on or before Oct. 15, are eligible to register. To register online, for forms or additional information, go to www.scarboroughschools.org. Registration appointments are available between Feb. 3 and March 6 at any of the three buildings.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: