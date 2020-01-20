PORTLAND — The Age-Friendly Portland Steering Committee is looking for volunteers willing to shovel snow for elderly neighbors this winter.

Volunteer coordinators are also needed to help match Portland residents 65 and older with groups and individuals willing to help with snow removal.

According to the city, only eight or nine Portland neighborhoods are participating, so an expanded focus to other neighborhoods is needed.

For more information, contact Linda Weare at the Portland Office of Elder Affairs 541-6620 or email [email protected] .

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: