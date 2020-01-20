In “Our View: America has a serious drinking problem,” the Editorial Board accurately reports that alcohol use and alcohol-related deaths are on the rise and concludes: “Findings like these cannot be ignored. Maybe the best place to start is just by admitting that we have a problem.”
I agree! Now perhaps the Press Herald can be a part of the solution and not post “50+ happy hour deals in Portland: Where to find cheap drinks and apps every day of the week” on the same day as the editorial would be a good start.
Averyl Hill
Scarborough
