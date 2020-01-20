I believe Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Matthew Albence’s commentary defending his agency is both simplistic and lacking full information (“ICE upholds law, protects community” Jan. 16).

While Albence touts the number of criminals ICE has apprehended (although we already have local, state, and federal agencies mandated to uphold the law), Albence does not mention the 1,224 sexual abuse complaints that were published by the DHS Office of the Inspector General.

Albence does not mention the 3,000 minors who were separated from their parents and placed in detention camps.

Albence does not mention the 1,488 U.S. citizens who were wrongfully arrested and detained for months.

No, Mr. Albence, the people of Portland knew exactly what they were doing when they protested against ICE’s law enforcement policies.

Petros Panagakos

Portland

