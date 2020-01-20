Free January

9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, free. mainemaritimemuseum.org

Maine Maritime Museum is celebrating Maine’s bicentennial by offering free admission for the entire month of January. The museum is open seven days a week, and current exhibits include “The Frozen Kingdom: Commerce & Pleasure in the Maine Winter” and “Shipwrecks & Salvage.” Maine Maritime Museum was founded in 1962, and its campus spreads across 20 acres on the banks of the Kennebec River.

‘Bridges of Friendship’ Opening Reception

4-7 p.m. Thursday. Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland Center, free. princememorial.org

The sister-city relationship between Greater Portland and Archangel, Russia, has been going strong for more than three decades and will be celebrated by way of several stunning photographs. The Portland Camera Club and Spolokhi Club of Archangel present “Bridges of Friendship.” It’s a juried photo exhibit, and you’ll see 30 images from both countries. Come to the opening reception to feast your eyes and learn more about the exchange program. The exhibit runs through Feb. 29.

Out on Ice

3-7:30 p.m. Saturday. Rink at Thompson’s Point, 10 Thompson’s Point, Portland, $8. therinkatthompsonspoint.com

Move over Flintstones, here’s a modern day gay old time. The fifth annual Out on Ice skating and dance party will be hosted by Blake Hayes from Coast 93.1 The fun includes the DJ Disco Dungeon, performances by local figure skaters Erica Rand and Anna Keller and Bostonian Elin Schran, along with plenty of time for you to strap those skates on and do your thing. Out on Ice is presented by EqualityMaine, GLSEN-Southern Maine, Maine TransNet, PFLAG and Pride Portland. No skates? No problem. Rentals are $3.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: