‘The Effect’

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through Jan. 26. Mad Horse Theatre, 24 Mosher St., South Portland, $20, $23. madhorse.com

Watch the collision of love, science and the human heart’s mysteries unfold on stage before your eyes during Mad Horse Theatre’s production of Lucy Prebble’s “The Effect.” A pair of volunteers in an antidepressant clinical trial start to experience sweaty hands and thumping hearts and are convinced they’ve fallen in love. But is it true love or a chemical romance?

Wild Winter Weekend

6-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 6-8 p.m. Sunday. Allagash Brewing Co., 50 Industrial Way, Portland. allagash.com

Allagash Brewing Co. presents its Wild Winter Weekend with three days of events. On Friday night, there’s a guided beer and cheese pairing ($25), which matches four Allagash brews with four local cheeses. Saturday is packed with the release of Coolship Barbus and I Believe in Love, giveaways every hour, free coffee and doughnuts, food trucks and live music from Banded Starling. Then, on Sunday evening, catch an interactive screening of “Lambic: About Time & Passion” ($7), which looks at the past, present and future of Lambic beers. Brewmaster and expert on spontaneous brewing Jason Perkins will hold a Q&A session.

‘Sexy Laundry’

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30. Through Feb. 2. The Public Theatre, 31 Maple St., Lewiston, $25. thepublictheatre.org

When long-married couple Alice and Henry check into a fancy hotel with a library copy of “Sex for Dummies” what could possibly go wrong? “Sexy Laundry” is a romantic comedy about trying to reconnect with your significant other under the strains of marriage, raising kids and the other ways that life tends to derail things. The show stars Maura O’Brien and Russell Berrigan and will add a spicy wrinkle to your life in a way that’s both touching and comical.

Remember the Ice Disk Party

4 p.m. to close. Saturday. Legends Rest Taproom, 855 Main St., Westbrook, free admission. legendsrest.com

Last January, a natural phenomenon revealed itself to the world and made international news. For three magical weeks, the Westbrook ice disk captured the hearts and imagination of everyone who saw or read about it. Legends Rest Taproom in Westbrook invites you to celebrate and remember the spinning spectacle at a party that will pay homage to the disk with $4 Natural Ice 40s, specials on round foods and drink specials, including blue jello shots. Here’s hoping the pub brings back the Ice Disk Cosmo!

