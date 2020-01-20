Logan Bagshaw, Greely boys’ basketball: The senior guard scored 45 points in a game for the second time this month in a loss to Kennebunk. Then he dropped 24 points – including his 1,000th career point – in a victory over Poland.

Annie Bergeron, Yarmouth girls’ Nordic skiing: Bergeron turned in the fastest freshman time at the Maranacook Wave Race in Waterville, completing the 5-kilometer course in 17 minutes, 52.5 seconds. Her time was fourth overall among 88 girls from all classes.

Elizabeth Cole, Westbrook girls’ basketball: A senior forward, Cole led the Blazes to back-to-back wins when she scored 21 points in a 45-27 win over Morse then followed up with 15 in a 46-43 win over Biddeford.

Nicoletta Coupe, Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland girls’ ice hockey: The Cape junior forward scored three goals in the second period to rally the Capers from a 2-0 deficit and to a 4-2 win over Edward Little.

Ryan Crockett, Old Orchard Beach boys’ basketball: Crockett, a junior guard, scored 29 points in a loss to Poland and 17 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter in a victory over North Yarmouth Academy.

Anna Folley, South Portland girls’ indoor track: Folley tied a seven-year-old SMAA senior division record in the 800 meters by winning an eight-team meet Saturday in 2 minutes, 19.50 seconds. A senior, she plans to continue her track career at the University of Maine.

William Jordan, Deering boys’ Nordic skiing: A senior, Jordan won a combined WMC-SMAA skate race Wednesday at Riverside Golf Course by covering a 5.2-kilometer course in 15 minutes, 24.24 seconds to best a field of 91 from 13 different schools.

Monty Leclerc, Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard boys’ hockey: The Old Orchard Beach sophomore scored 2:57 into overtime as the BOOM defeated rival Thornton Academy, 4-3.

Caroline Smith, Freeport girls’ basketball: The senior guard had a big week in helping the Falcons to two wins. She scored 23 points in a 55-36 win over Mt. Ararat and then added 17 in a 45-26 win over Lake Region.

