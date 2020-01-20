SOUTH PORTLAND — The city needs volunteers to fill vacancies on the following boards and committees: Board of Appeals in District 2, Economic Development Committee in District 2 and the Civil Service Commission in District 3.
The Affordable Housing Committee also needs a private-sector housing developer and both the Transit Advisory Committee and the Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee are looking for members. Potential volunteers are interviewed before being nominated by a City Councilor.
Applications can be filled out online or in person at the city clerk’s office; call 767-3201 for more information.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Uncategorized
Study finds single-payer health care plan would save money
-
Sports
Jeter could be second unanimous selection for baseball Hall of Fame
-
Business
Climate not considered a top 10 risk by CEOs, survey finds
-
New England
Father strangles coyote that grabbed his son in New Hampshire
-
Sports
Yarmouth figure skater returns this week to national stage