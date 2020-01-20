SOUTH PORTLAND — The city needs volunteers to fill vacancies on the following boards and committees: Board of Appeals in District 2, Economic Development Committee in District 2 and the Civil Service Commission in District 3.

The Affordable Housing Committee also needs a private-sector housing developer and both the Transit Advisory Committee and the Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee are looking for members. Potential volunteers are interviewed before being nominated by a City Councilor.

Applications can be filled out online or in person at the city clerk’s office; call 767-3201 for more information.

