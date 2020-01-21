When the sun rose Tuesday morning, it was very cold in southern Maine and a perfect morning to see sea smoke.
Sea smoke is the fog that forms when very cold air, usually below 10 degrees, moves over warmer seawater. It causes the water to evaporate and produce steam. (The fog we usually see comes when warm air becomes saturated with moisture and moves over a cold surface.)
The appearance of sea smoke is a cause for celebration for photographers.
