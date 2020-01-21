Arrests

1/16 at 12:53 a.m. Richard Russo, 41, of Mackenzie Lane, Woolwich, was arrested on two warrants by Officer Matthew Nicholson on Cumberland Street.

1/18 at 1:08 a.m. Brett Stillwell Jr., 25, of Weeks Road, Richmond, was arrested by Officer Matthew Nicholson on Maine Street on a charge of operating under the influence. At the same time and place, Dakoda Roinestad, 23, of New Road, Richmond, was arrested and charged with assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

1/18 at 11:22 p.m. John McLean, 69, of Lisbon Road, Lewiston, was arrested on a probation hold by Officer Matthew Nicholson on Bath Road, and also charged with operating under the influence, operating without a license and theft.

1/19 at 10:35 p.m. Nicholas Pletts, 39, of Old Bath Road, was arrested by Officer Joshua Bernier on Bath Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

1/14 at 8:05 p.m. Ray Reed, 24, of Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Bernier on Bath Road on a charge of attaching false plates.

1/16 at 12:54 a.m. Randy Renaud, 42, of U.S. Route 1, Woolwich, was issued a summons by Sgt. Justin Dolci on Pleasant Street on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating condition of release.

1/17 at 9:57 p.m. Laura Hayward, 28, of Washington Street, Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Whitney Burns on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of operating without a license.

Fire calls

1/13 at 3:48 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bath Road.

1/15 at 6:39 a.m. Alarm on Melden Drive.

1/15 at 6:49 a.m. Alarm on Baribeau Drive.

1/15 at 1:04 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 1.

1/16 at 1:02 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Durham Road.

1/16 at 2:40 p.m. Alarm on Ward Circle.

1/17 at 2:34 p.m. Alarm on Columbia Avenue.

1/17 at 4:27 p.m. Alarm on Pleasant Street.

1/18 at 11:09 a.m. Alarm on Bunganuc Landing Road.

1/18 at 6:08 p.m. Alarm on Garrison Street.

1/18 at 7:41 a.m. Structure fire on Maine Street.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 61 calls from Jan. 13-20.

