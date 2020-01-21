Arrests

1/10 at 3:57 p.m. Thomas V. Noonan IV, 18, of Rock Ridge Run, Cumberland, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Steven Crocker on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

1/11 at 5:54 p.m. Edward J. Corcoran, 34, of Weymouth Road, Gray, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Steven Crocker on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

1/12 at 8:22 p.m. Lisa-Marie Marr, 39, of Foreside Road, was arrested on Foreside Road by Sgt. George Savidge on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Summonses

1/12 2:36 a.m. James W. Mayo, 34, of Augusta, was issued a summons on Carriage Road by Officer Amanda Hogg on a charge of criminal trespassing.

Fire calls

1/10 at 8:21 p.m. Assist Cumberland.

1/11 at 9:45 a.m. Assist State Police.

1/11 at 4:11 p.m. Alarm on Providence Avenue.

1/11 at 4:43 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Gray Road.

1/12 at 12:25 a.m. Assist State Police.

1/13 at 3:25 p.m. Alarm on Bucknam Road.

1/13 at 4:31 p.m. Accident on Babbidge Road.

1/13 at 5:12 p.m. Assist Portland.

1/14 at 11:57 a.m. Alarm on Thornhurst Road.

1/14 at 12:17 p.m. Noise complaint on Blackstrap Road.

1/14 at 1:15 p.m. Criminal mischief on Brook Road.

1/14 at 8:40 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

1/14 at 9:49 p.m. Assist Cumberland.

1/14 at 11:59 p.m. Alarm on Blueberry Lane.

1/15 at 8:37 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Johnson Road.

1/15 at 10:15 a.m. Accident on Gray Road.

1/15 at 3:30 p.m. Alarm on Underwood Road.

1/15 at 8:02 p.m. Alarm on Brookside Drive.

1/15 at 9:55 p.m. Burglary of motor vehicle on Middle Road.

1/16 at 3:21 a.m. Criminal mischief on Middle Road.

1/16 at 6:39 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

1/16 at 7:38 a.m. Accident on Bucknam Road.

1/16 at 8:39 a.m. Accident on Gray Road.

1/16 at 10:12 a.m. Accident on Winn Road.

1/16 at 11:17 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Longwoods Road.

1/16 at 11:25 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Woods Road.

1/16 at 11:28 a.m. Accident on Falmouth Road.

1/16 at 12:27 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Blackstrap Road.

1/16 at 1:26 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Hurricane Road.

1/16 at 3:15 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Woods Road.

1/16 at 7:38 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Birkdale Road.

1/17 at 7:05 a.m. Accident on Foreside Road.

1/17 at 7:18 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 20 calls from Jan. 10-17.

