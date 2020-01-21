Arrests

1/16 at 9:13 p.m. Nicholas R. Weeks, 35, of Wardtown Road, was arrested on Wardtown Road by Officer Malcolm Marshall on charges of operating under the influence, operating without a license, criminal threatening, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were issued for the period Jan. 13-20.

Fire calls

1/13 at 1:47 p.m. Theft on Main Street.

1/13 at 3:57 p.m. Accident on Durham Road.

1/13 at 4:46 p.m. Accident on Durham Road.

1/14 at 10:22 a.m. Accident on West Main Street.

1/14 at 5:39 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

1/14 at 8:17 p.m. Accident on Wardtown Road.

1/16 at 7:02 a.m. Accident on Mallett Drive.

1/16 at 9:15 a.m. Accident on North Street.

1/16 at 10:17 a.m. Accident on Lower Main Street.

1/16 at 11:55 a.m. Theft on East Street.

1/16 at 12:38 p.m. Accident on Durham Road.

1/16 at 1:02 p.m. Accident on Durham Road.

1/16 at 2:44 p.m. Accident on Durham Road.

1/16 at 9:13 p.m. Accident on Wardtown Road.

1/17 at 3:49 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

1/17 at 4:15 p.m. Accident on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

1/17 at 5:29 p.m. Theft on Main Street.

1/17 at 10:04 p.m. Accident on Wardtown Road.

1/17 at 10:25 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Lower Main Street.

1/18 at 12:20 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

1/18 at 4:06 a.m. Accident on Winter Street.

1/18 at 7:25 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

1/18 at 1:14 p.m. Theft on Mallett Drive.

1/18 at 10:10 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

1/19 at 3:16 p.m. Criminal threatening on Lower Main Street.

1/19 at 7:51 p.m. Theft on Bow Street.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 22 calls from Jan. 13-20.

