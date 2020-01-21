Arrests

Thomas P. Roewer, 35, Evergreen Drive, Gorham, on Nov. 20 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release, on Evergreen Drive.

Kyle J. Turin, 25, Clay Road, Gorham, on Nov. 20 on a charge of operating under the influence (drugs or combo), on State Street.

