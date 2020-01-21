AUGUSTA — Maine drivers who get caught using a mobile phone without a hands-free device while driving will soon face only a $50 fine for a first offense, if a new bill before the Legislature moves forward.

The bill won’t include any changes to the law to make new prohibitions against the use of phones or other electronic devices while driving in a parking lot, the bill’s sponsor Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Windham, said Tuesday.

Diamond, during a public hearing on the bill, said there was still work to do on the language around parking lots, noting that there was concern about the difference between public and private lots.

He said the primary intent of the new bill, however, was to fix mistakes in the existing law. It requires a court issue a fine “not less than” $50, but some courts added fees that drove the penalty up to $230. Diamond said the law change would now make it clear that the penalty for a first offense would be $50, plus $35 in court fees, for total of $85. Any additional offenses would be five times the first fine, or $250.

When Maine’s new prohibition on handheld cellphone use while driving took effect in September, lawmakers were alarmed by an initial court decision to charge first-time offenders $230 in penalties and fees. That was roughly triple the $85 – a $50 fine and $35 in court fees – they had intended when writing the bill.

Those concerns were addressed a day later, when the chief judge of Maine’s District Courts agreed to set the first-offense penalty at $85 but only for six months. The fine and court fees could jump back to $230 in April unless the Legislature acts.

Diamond said he had an agreement with Maine Supreme Judicial Court Justice Leigh Saufley that the Legislature would fix the law. He said that adding the parking lot prohibition, even though it was backed by Maine State Police, would only delay the fix and possible submarine the bill.

The new bill also makes it clear that the law does not apply to HAM radio or Citizens Band radio operators or to those using the First Net network — which allows authorized emergency responders to use mobile phones with special functions as point-to-point radios in an emergency.

Diamond said he may seek a way to tack the parking lot component onto another bill as an amendment after additional work, or the proposal could be a matter for the next Legislature in 2021.

“But we just realized trying to put that in this bill would slow things down and that’s not the agreement I had with the chief justice on this,” Diamond said after the hearing Tuesday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: