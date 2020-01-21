Re: “Letter to the editor: Growing use of glottal stop is giving reader kih-ens” (Jan. 13):

Thanks to Tony Payne for bringing up a speech habit that has bothered me as well.

I have heard this type of speech from individuals I know are well educated, including news reporters covering a topic that is very impor-ant.

I volunteer at a preschool and when discussing things we wear, I am making sure we all say “mittens” and “buttons.”

Yes, Mr. T deserves to be heard, especially when there are two of them next to each other!

Fran Wilson

Portland

