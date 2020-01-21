Re: “Federal appeals court asks Maine’s top judges to rule on South Portland pipeline case” (Jan. 15):
I was dismayed to see the South Portland pipeline back in the news.
Why is South Portland standing alone in the fight to prevent reverse oil flow? And why isn’t the state of Maine stepping up?
Reactivating a now-defunct, old, corroding pipeline, from which a spill would threaten Sebago Lake – a major water supply and invaluable recreational resource – for the purpose of transporting dirty tar sands oil from Canada shouldn’t even be considered.
I urge the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, Gov. Mills and the state Legislature to rescind any permits that would allow reverse oil flow and end this costly court battle.
Peter Rowland
Raymond
