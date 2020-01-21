The family of a young boy who fell into a pool at his Friendship home two weeks ago say they are praying for a miracle.

Rocco Perfetto, who will be 15 months old on Saturday, is at the Sussman House in Rockport with his parents, Marshall and Danielle, and his 7-year-old sister, Gabby.

Rocco was found unresponsive in the pool after he had gotten through a gate and a door on Jan. 7. His parents provided life-saving care until public safety crews arrived.

The toddler was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland by a LifeFlight helicopter.

Medical staff there told the family that Rocco has suffered a severe brain injury as well as damage to his intestines.

But on Jan. 12, a breathing tube was removed and the boy began breathing on his own. He has since been transferred to the Sussman House where he continues to breathe on his own.

In another positive sign, Rocco has regained the ability to cough, which helps clear his airways.

His parents talked about the ordeal Tuesday in their room at the hospice care center on the Pen Bay Medical Center campus. As Marshall spoke, Danielle held Rocco in bed and Gabby brushed her mother’s hair.

“We have a huge faith in Jesus Christ,” Marshall said.

He said that they are praying for a miracle for Rocco to recover, but also are aware that recovery may not be God’s plan for their son.

The couple said community support has been overwhelming. People have donated food and meals to them. Friends have taken their daughter to dinner and movies. Pen Bay Christian School in Rockland has agreed to let their daughter attend school there while they remain at the Sussman House.

Marshall said that he hopes other families find Christ through their praying for Rocco.

“If that is what God’s plan is, for Rocco to have people find Christ and come together as families …” Marshall said. “But we would like to have Rocco back.”

The couple shared videos of Rocco playing with them before the accident. They said he was always happy and would greet people with outstretched arms.

“Rocco has been the light of my life since he was born,” his mother, Danielle, said.

Marshall is an occupational therapist and Danielle is an interpreter for the deaf. They said their jobs allowed at least one of them to be home with Rocco since his birth and thus there was no need for daycare.

Rocco has survived other near misses. He was delivered by Caesarean section after the umbilical cord became wrapped around his neck. On Oct. 2, Rocco escaped injury when the Jeep his father was driving rolled three times on Route 220 in Waldoboro.

The community has rallied for the family.

A Gofundme account has been created by a family friend to provide financial support for the family.

“Danielle and Marshall are community angels. They volunteer their time to the elderly, bringing their children to visit them, they help friends and neighbors with transportation, housing needs, moving, and care. They are foster parents and are there for anyone they see in need. Now they are in need,” the Gofundme announcement says.

A Rocco strong T-shirt fundraiser has also been created. Elliot Office Products of Farmingdale is making the T-shirts to raise money for the Perfetto family.

