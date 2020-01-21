The Maine Public Utilities Commission decided on Tuesday to open an investigation into whether Central Maine Power Co. has violated rules surrounding disconnection notices the utility has issued to customers in the winter.

By a 3-0 vote, the commissioners opened the probe and said CMP has until Jan. 28 to explain its practices and show cause why it shouldn’t be subject to financial penalties.

The action follows complaints about CMP’s practices during what’s known as the “winter disconnect” period in Maine. That’s when natural gas and electric utilities are prohibited from cutting home service, even if a customer is unable or unwilling to pay what’s owed by the bill’s due date. The period runs from Nov. 15 to April 15.

There seems to be confusion, however, about what utilities are allowed to do during that time, as well as the responsibilities of customers.

Last week, Maine Public Advocate Barry Hobbins criticized CMP for recent shutoff notices it sent to customers with past-due bills, calling the action a “scare tactic,” because the utility can’t shut off power during the winter without permission.

CMP replied that it is allowed to issue the notices and has done so for years. Still, it must receive PUC approval before it can actually shut off a customer’s power at any time during the winter disconnect period.

But that distinction is hard to recognize in the notices sent to some customers.

On Monday, Nicole Hunt of Westbrook wrote to the PUC to complain about the notice she received in November.

“Not only have I received much higher bills for the last two years, about doubled, when nothing has changed in my house,” Hunt wrote. “I recently received a disconnection notice in the end of November, after the date which prevents CMP to do any disconnects.”

Hunt attached her disconnect notice. It’s headlined in red letters: “Urgent — Disconnection notification.”

The notice goes on to say: “Please pay the overdue amount of $241.66 to prevent disconnection.”

After providing a contact number to call to make payment arrangements, the notice adds: “Unless you take action, your electric service is scheduled for disconnection on 12/09/19 or within 20 days of that date.”

Contacted Tuesday, Hunt said she ended up paying her bill on time. She had contacted the PUC, but was unable to connect with a staff member because of her work schedule.

“I always at least pay $100 a month on my bill and usually more,” she said. “So getting this disconnection notice really frustrated me. Then to now see all over the news they can’t be actually doing that …”

The issue of winter disconnection notices has exploded just as the PUC is preparing to rule Jan. 30 on a landmark case involving CMP’s billing and metering system.

Earlier this month, the PUC’s staff offered its opinion that CMP mismanaged the rollout of SmartCare, but that there were no systemic problems with the system that would have been responsible for thousands of complaints over high energy use and related bills. The PUC staff report also recommended an earnings reduction for CMP – and an even larger rate increase for customers – that translated to a net increase of 8 percent to fund customer service and grid reliability improvements.

Many customers, as well as the Public Advocate, denounced the report’s findings and strongly opposed any rate hike. In this highly-charged atmosphere, CMP’s winter disconnection practices have emerged as another point of contention leveled against the company and the way it does business.

The charges and counter-charges led the PUC commissioners last week to add the disconnection issue to Tuesday’s agenda, which also included a decision about CMP’s rate design, which is the framework utilities and regulators use to help set the prices consumers pay for power.

In recent days, CMP Ratepayers Unite, the Facebook group formed to fight high bills, has been urging its members to write to the PUC to oppose any rate hike and to highlight problems with their bills, including disconnect notices. Since the first of the year, nearly 40 customers have filed written complaints.

Last week, CMP officials clarified the difference between a disconnection, which isn’t allowed in the winter without PUC approval, and a winter disconnection notice.

“This communication process toward potential disconnection for failure to pay bills is a process CMP has used for years,” Catharine Hartnett, a company spokeswoman, told the Press Herald last week. “There is nothing new in how we work with customers to encourage them to pay their bills.”

Hartnett said that when an account is overdue, the utility takes progressive steps to reach customers to encourage payment and discuss assistance plans: Note the overage on monthly bills, send overdue notices, make two phone calls and a property visit, and, if all else fails, send a disconnect notice.

CMP hasn’t shut off a delinquent residential account over the last two winters, Hartnett said, a fact confirmed by the PUC.

In addition, there are two types of disconnect notices.

One warns delinquent customers their electric service is scheduled for disconnection “unless you take action.” That’s the one that Hunt received.

Another that says “if you fail to contact us, we can disconnect your electric service during the winter months without the approval of the Maine Public Utilities Commission.”

The first is being mailed to delinquent residential customers, and makes no mention of the commission approval requirement.

The latter is being delivered to properties that CMP suspects are vacant. CMP doesn’t need the commission’s OK for a winter shutoff at a vacant building, according to the PUC.

According to PUC rules, customers who can’t pay their utility bill and are at risk of not having food, medicine or heat in their households can seek a “special payment arrangement.” It is for households with incomes below 150 percent of federal poverty guidelines, or those eligible for government home energy assistance programs of Supplemental Security Income.

“There are two benefits to these special payment arrangements,” the PUC says. “First, the customer is assured that payments during the winter months will be affordable and the danger of winter disconnection is avoided. Second, as long as the customer makes and keeps a special payment arrangement, the utility is prohibited from assessing late payment charges on the overdue amount.”

Low-income customers also may qualify for help, including the Electricity Lifeline Program and Arrears Management Program.

Specific questions can be directed to the PUC’s consumer assistance hotline by calling 800-452-4699 or 207-287‑1597, or sending an email to [email protected]

Emera Maine, which provides electric service in eastern and northern Maine, also notes that customers are responsible for contacting the utility about problems with paying their bills.

“You must take the first step. Don’t let your electric bill get ahead of you,” it advises.

This story will be updated.

