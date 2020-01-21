AUGUSTA — Gov. Janet Mills laid out her priorities for the year on Tuesday, calling on lawmakers to support initiatives to increase funding for higher education and broadband infrastructure, hire additional child welfare workers and create a state-based health insurance marketplace.

Delivering her “State of the State” address to the Legislature, Mills also outlined her administration’s priorities to expand access to health care, invest in transportation infrastructure and continue encouraging development of renewable energy to help mitigate the effects of a changing climate. Mills described the state of the state as strong, resilient and “ready” as citizens prepare to celebrate Maine’s bicentennial at a time when the nation is bitterly divided politically.

“But here in Maine, we are doing what Mainers have done for more than two centuries: putting our shoulder to the wheel and working across the aisle to get things done for Maine people,” Mills said. “Because we are not Washington. We are Maine.”

That was a phrase that Mills – a Democrat elected in 2018 as Maine’s first woman governor – emphasized throughout her roughly hourlong speech as she urged lawmakers to work with her and each other on common issues. She highlighted the need to deepen the fight against an opioid addiction crisis that has killed thousands of Mainers and to continue fixing flaws in a child welfare programs exposed by the abuse-related deaths of two young girls, Marissa Kennedy and Kendall Chick.

Mills pointed to her administration and the Legislature’s efforts to beef up child welfare caseworkers – 32 of which have been hired since last year – but called those efforts “just a down payment.”

“I will ask this Legislature to fund another 20 positions to respond quickly and effectively to reports of abuse or neglect of our children,” Mills said. “I know you agree: our greatest responsibility is to protect our children and provide them with every opportunity to succeed.”

Other proposals outlined by Mills include:

•Allocating $15 million for broadband expansion

•Earmarking an additional $20 million of the state’s revenue surplus to the Rainy Day Fund.

•Fully funding proposed increases for Maine’s public colleges and universities.

•Forming an “Opioid Overdose Review Panel” to examine deaths and recommend state responses.

•Increasing the state benefits package provided to surviving family members of first responders killed on duty in memory of Maine State Police Det. Benjamin Campbell, who died last year while assisting a stranded motorist.

Mills, a Democrat, addressed lawmakers at a time when her party controls both chambers of the Legislature. That dynamic allowed Mills and Democratic leaders to push through an ambitious, progressive agenda while funneling additional money into state programs.

While the balance of power in Augusta hasn’t changed since 2019, expectations are modest on both sides of the aisle this year because of the shorter legislative session – lasting only until mid-April – and the looming November elections. Republican leaders are already signaling that they won’t go along with expanded spending and suggested the proposal to set aside an additional $20 million of the surplus in the state’s reserve fund was not enough.

“That is $395 Million short of the amount recommended by the Government Finance Officers Association,” the Maine House Republican Office said in a tweet while Mills was still speaking. “They recommend putting aside 17% of annual operating revenue.

On health care, Mills highlighted her plans to create a state-based health insurance marketplace under the federal Affordable Care Act. A bill proposed by the Mills administration and sponsored by House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, and Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, would have the state take over marketing and outreach for health care plans available through the federal exchange to self-employed or uninsured Mainers.

The bill, entitled the “Made for Maine Health Coverage Act,” would also create insurance pools to help lower costs for individuals and small businesses.

“We can do this because we are not Washington, we are Maine,” Mills said, repeating the theme of her speech.

In 2019, Mills reversed course from her predecessor, Republican Gov. Paul LePage, by making addressing climate change a top priority. With legislative approval, Mills set ambitious new state goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and sourcing more electricity from renewable sources while creating a Maine Climate Council to advise her administration on strategies to achieve those targets.

On Tuesday, Mills did not announce any new environmental initiatives but reiterated her administration’s commitment to addressing climate change.

