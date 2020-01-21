NEW YORK — Rocker Ozzy Osbourne says that he’s been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a nervous system disorder that affects movement.
The 71-year-old Grammy winner and former vocalist for the metal band Black Sabbath said during an interview on “Good Morning America” that aired Tuesday that the diagnosis came after a fall last year.
Osbourne had to cancel tour dates last year due to health troubles. Osbourne said he really wants to get well and get back to performing because he misses his fans.
His wife, Sharon Osbourne, told GMA that the diagnosis “was not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination,” but he had good days and bad days.
Osbourne and his family, including his children and wife, were the stars of their own reality show called “The Osbournes.”
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Maine family prays for a miracle for toddler injured in fall into pool
-
Nation & World
First U.S. case of potentially deadly coronavirus confirmed in Washington state
-
New England
More tests requested on truck in crash that killed 7 bikers in New Hampshire
-
Portland Forecaster
Vast majority of Portland sidewalks don’t meet ADA standards
-
Boston Celtics
Celtics notebook: Kemba Walker no longer 0-for-LeBron