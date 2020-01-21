CUMBERLAND — Kindergarten registration for School Administrative District 51 students in Cumberland and North Yarmouth will be held at the Mabel I. Wilson School from Feb. 3-7.

Children who will be 5 on or before Oct. 15 are eligible to attend kindergarten this fall. Registration is available between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. The child’s original birth certificate, immunization records and proof of residency must be brought. Visit the school’s website at msad51.org prior to registration week for forms and more information. Call 829-4825 with questions.

Parents with a student enrolled in a private school and would like them to attend first, second or third grade at Mabel I. Wilson can also register their child during that week.

