NEW HIRES

• Town & Country Federal Credit Union in Scarborough announced two hires.

Daniel Funk joined the credit union as a senior project manager.

Funk brings more than 15 years of experience as a project and program management leader. Most recently, he served as a senior portfolio manager for technology at a major national financial institution.

Tara Hill was hired as director of community development.

Hill brings significant experience in executive leadership in the nonprofit sector. Prior to joining the credit union, Hill served as executive director for the Maine Cancer Foundation from 2010-2018. For the past year, she was associate director of the Policy Lab at Brown University.

• RE/MAX Shoreline announced two hires.

Steven Scott has joined RE/MAX Shoreline’s Portland office as a broker.

Jeremy Bennett joined the agency’s mentoring program as a new agent.

• Boyle Associates has hired Joel Soucie as a project manager on its local environmental consulting team.

Soucie was previously at Cornerstone Energy Services in South Portland and brings 11 years of professional experience to the practice.

• Eric Venturini joined the Wild Blueberry Commission of Maine as the executive director.

Venturini spent much of the past eight years focused on wild blueberries and pollinators. Most recently, he was a pollinator conservationist with the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation and the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.

PROFESSIONAL RECOGNITIONS

• Joseph Malone, president of Malone Commercial Brokers, recently earned the SOIR real estate designation.

• Mona Freeman Wilkinson, vice president of personal insurance at Clark Insurance, was awarded a certified adviser of personal insurance designation from the Aresty Institute of Executive Education at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and Chubb.

