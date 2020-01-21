Arrests

William A. Wagner, 58, on Jan. 13 on two counts of domestic violence criminal threatening and a charge of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.

Jill A. Maynard, 31, on Jan. 14 on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Mbala Domingos Nzuzi, 18, of North Street, on Jan. 14 on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license, on Westbrook Arterial Highway.

Matthew S. Hunter, 30, of Anderson Avenue, on Jan. 17 on a warrant, on Larrabee Road.

Ali M. Ali, 18, of Teri Circle, on Jan. 18 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked and a warrant, on Teri Circle.

Mohammed Hayde Abdulhu Alahmedi, 21, of North Street, on Jan. 18 on a charge of violating condition of release, operating while license is suspended or revoked and a warrant, on Brackett Street.

Joshua J. Woodbury, 41, of Portland, on Jan. 18 on a charge of criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and violating condition of release, on Larrabee Road.

Jason Todd Hill, 44, of Portland, on Jan. 18 on a charge of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct, on Larrabee Road.

Summonses

Keith M. Hawkins, 59, of Portland, on Jan. 15 on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation, on Brighton Avenue.

Sonya J. Martin, 49, of Gorham, on Jan. 15 on a charge of resident failing to register vehicle after 150 days, on Saco Street.

Benjamin J. Martin, 34, of Limington, on Jan. 16 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked and operating with a suspended registration, on Main Street.

A juvenile, 16, on Jan. 17 on a charge of terrorizing, on Stroudwater Street.

