Arrests

No arrests were reported for the period Jan. 13-19.

Summonses

1/14 at 8:14 a.m. Daniel D. Chute, 29, of Timothy Lane, was issued a summons on West Main Street by Officer Joshua Robinson on a charge of attaching false plates.

Fire calls

1/13 at 1:08 p.m. Alarm on Portland Street.

1/13 at 1:35 p.m. Theft on Main Street.

1/13 at 6:38 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Gilman Road.

1/13 at 8:02 p.m. Water issue on Juniper East.

1/13 at 10:58 p.m. Noise complaint on Juniper East.

1/14 at 1:14 a.m. Assist Windham with K-9 drug search.

1/14 at 8:14 a.m. Accident on West Main Street.

1/14 at 10:25 a.m. Accident on Main Street.

1/14 at 6:08 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Kelly Drive.

1/16 at 8:08 a.m. Accident on Gilman Road.

1/16 at 8:45 a.m. Assist North Yarmouth.

1/16 at 9:15 a.m. Accident on North Road.

1/16 at 12:04 p.m. Accident on Main Street.

1/16 at 12:11 p.m. Accident on York Street.

1/16 at 12:17 p.m. Fire on Forest Falls Drive.

1/16 at 5:26 p.m. Accident on East Main Street.

1/17 at 5:06 a.m. Trespass on East Main Street.

1/17 at 7:08 a.m. Accident on Princes Point Road.

1/17 at 12:45 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

1/17 at 2:17 p.m. Alarm on Gables Drive.

1/17 at 3:46 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Island Park Drive.

1/18 at 11:31 a.m. Smell of smoke on Cousins Street.

1/18 at 4:59 p.m. Trespass on John Howland Drive.

1/19 at 2:55 p.m. Noise complaint on Fairfield Court.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 14 calls between Jan. 13-19.

