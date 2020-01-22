PORTLAND — The Portland Public Schools and national nonprofit Reading Is Fundamental have teamed up to provide free books to the district’s fourth- and fifth-graders through RIF’s Books for Ownership program.
The program, which provided close to 1,000 students from nine elementary schools with three books a piece, was funded through a $9,500 grant secured by the Foundation for Portland Public Schools.
