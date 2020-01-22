Arrests

1/14 at 11:21 p.m. Lynn Galvan, 54, of Meadow Way, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Washington Street on charges of violation of condition of release and refusing to sign a summons.

Summonses

1/19 Christina Baker, 22, of West Point Road, Phippsburg, was issued a summons by Officer Ryan Kaake on Water Street on a charge of criminal mischief.

Fire calls

1/13 at 11:46 a.m. Smoke investigation on High Street.

1/14 at 11:37 a.m. Fire alarm on Congress Avenue.

1/14 at noon. Public service on Graffam Way.

1/18 at 4:30 a.m. Line down on Pearl and Willow streets.

1/18 at 6:39 a.m. Rescue assist on Windjammer Way.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 34 calls between Jan. 13-19.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: