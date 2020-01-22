CAPE ELIZABETH — The Beach to Beacon will take place on Aug. 1 this year and sign up for the field of runners has been set for March 11 and 12. Race organizers encourage those who want to ensure they get a spot to set up their registration page in advance. There will be 600 slots for Cape Elizabeth residents and 4,000 for the general public. See Beach2Beacon.org for more information. The entry fee is $55 plus any other expenses.

