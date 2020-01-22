CAPE ELIZABETH — The Beach to Beacon will take place on Aug. 1 this year and sign up for the field of runners has been set for March 11 and 12. Race organizers encourage those who want to ensure they get a spot to set up their registration page in advance. There will be 600 slots for Cape Elizabeth residents and 4,000 for the general public. See Beach2Beacon.org for more information. The entry fee is $55 plus any other expenses.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Lakes Region Weekly
RSU 14 separation agreement nearly complete
-
Lakes Region Weekly
New sub floor at Dry Mills Schoolhouse
-
Local & State
Stacey Abrams, who lost controversial Georgia governor’s race, warns of voter suppression
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Long jumper heading to Olympic Trials
-
Business
Trump administration to approve Keystone pipeline on U.S. land