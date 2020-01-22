A Midcoast Mobilization for Climate Justice event will take place 1-4 p.m. Feb. 1 in Damariscotta. The event is hosted by 350 Maine Midcoast, a group of citizens from Belfast to Brunswick, to educate and organize locally the fight against climate change, according to a news release.

The conference will take place at the Friends Meetinghouse, 77 Belvedere Road. Admission is free, pre-registration is not required.

“This will be the most serious and inclusive effort to date to bring together concerned parties from throughout the Midcoast Maine region to plan ongoing local responses to the climate crisis we face,” said Gabe Buford of Belfast, one of the organizer, in the release. “We will be ramping up the local fight against climate change.”

Maine State Rep. Seth Berry will discuss his proposed legislation to create a non-profit consumer-owned power delivery utility

Sierra Club representative to the Maine Climate Action NOW! Coalition Jonathan Fulford will speak on the state of the climate crisis response movements and various actions Midcoast Mainers can take to fight climate change.

The PBS mini-documentary “Water Warriors” the short film “Maine Roadtrip to the Future” will be screened.

Email [email protected] or call (360) 317-5809 for more information.

