Arrests

No arrests were reported from Jan. 14-20.

Summonses

1/18 at 4:28 p.m. Zacheus Fitts, 19, of Yarmouth, was issued a summons on Sawyer Road by Officer Eric Vanasse on a charge of speeding.

1/19 at 12:45 a.m. Samantha McIntire, 38, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, was issued a summons by Officer Rory Benjamin on a charge of impudent speed.

Fire calls

1/15 at 5:13 a.m. Assist South Portland.

1/16 at 1:19 p.m. Investigation on Shore Road.

1/16 at 6:52 p.m. Assist South Portland.

1/17 at 11:37 a.m. Fire alarm on Two Lights Road.

1/18 at 7:10 p.m. Fire alarm on Spurwink Avenue.

1/19 6:56 a.m. Fire alarm on Peppergrass Road.

1/20 at 4:43 p.m. Assist South Portland.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 19 calls from Jan. 14-20.

